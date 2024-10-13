Search on for Kannur teenager who was last seen Friday morning

The Kannur Police have launched an investigation into the missing of a 15-year-old girl from Mandalam near Kudiyanmala on the complaint of her parents. The girl, Archana, left for school around 8.30 am on Friday after telling her parents that she had a special class.

According to reports, she was last seen around 11.30 am while boarding a bus, in front of her school, headed in the direction of Thaliparamba. The Kudiyanmala Police said a complaint was filed Friday evening.

Inspector Bijoy of the Kudiyanmala Police told Onmanorama that multiple teams under Kannur Rural were probing the missing case. "We have also notified the police units in neighbouring districts. The girl took a mobile phone with her. So far, it is switched off. We have sought the help of Cyber Cell to track that," the police officer said.