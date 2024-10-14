Assembly to discuss Wayanad rehabilitation; discussion emblematic of Kerala's unity, says CM

For the fourth time during this short 12th Session of the Kerala Assembly, the government has agreed to hold a detailed discussion on a burning issue.



On Monday, the Opposition moved an adjournment motion to suspend all Assembly proceedings to discuss the need to speed up relief and rehabilitation measures at Mundakkai and Chooralmala in Wayanad and Vilangad in Kozhikode and the steps to be taken to urgently secure more central funds for the disaster-affected areas.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan promptly welcomed the motion. "It is well known that the government is making earnest efforts to expedite rehabilitation in Wayanad. But it would be nice if people knew more about what the government is doing in Wayanad," the CM said. He also said the last Cabinet had written to the Union government requesting Central funds. The discussion will begin at noon.

The CM, however, saw the discussion on Wayanad as a means to showcase Kerala's unity. "The most positive aspect is that when tragedies of such scale happen, a message can be given to the world that we can stand as one, with one mind," he said.

A debate on the issue, which, contrary to the CM's hope, could turn intensely acrimonious, is being held after the Assembly, on October 8, unanimously passed a statement under Rule 300 saying that the Centre was yet to pass on relief assistance to Kerala. A debate in the Assembly on an issue on which there is political unanimity is unprecedented. Parliamentary Affairs Minister M B Rajesh pointed this out before the CM welcomed the motion.

The Speaker, too, struck a note of caution. "This discussion is being allowed only because of the great disaster in Wayanad district. The House should not consider this as a precedent," AN Shamseer said.

Nonetheless, it is felt that both the fronts will be on the same page at least on the issue of the centre's reluctance to provide funds for relief, and the discussion could also throw up a joint strategy to make the Centre keep its promise of help.

The other issues on which adjournment motions were held during this session are: ADGP-RSS links and the disruption of Thrissur Pooram. Though the government had agreed to a discussion on the PR agency issue, the speaker called the day off without any discussion following the pandemonium created by the UDF benches.