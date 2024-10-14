Mortal remains of Malayali youth killed in Germany brought home, funeral on Tuesday

The funeral of Adam Joseph Kavummukkathu, the 30-year-old youth from Mavelikkara, who was killed in Germany, will be held on Tuesday at St. Johns Orthodox Valiyapally, Pathichira.

The funeral services will begin at home at 10.30 am. His mortal remains were brought home by Monday night from Germany. The body is now being kept at a mortuary in a hospital in Chengannur, relatives said.

Adam Joseph (Bijumon), son of the late George Joseph and Lilly Daniel, was a resident of Mattom North, Thattarambalam, Mavelikkara. His body was found lying in a bathroom with stab wounds in an apartment at Reinickendorf, a district in the North West part of Berlin. The Berlin police's 4th homicide squad has begun a probe into the case, according to B.Z. – Die Stimme Berlins, a German Newspaper.

Adam's roommates in Berlin told Onmanorama that Adam had gone for a walk on the night of September 30 and never came back. The friends later filed a missing complaint. While the police initiated a probe, an African national turned up at the police station with a lawyer saying that he murdered a man in self-defence and the deceased's body had been lying in his apartment for two days. The body was identified as of Adam. His friends said that Adam usually went for walk at night and on September 30, he left around 11.30 pm. The police have collected the statements from his friends as part of the probe. The police have not divulged any further details on the case.