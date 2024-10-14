Development isn’t needed everywhere, says Medha Patkar

Exploiting nature in the name of development would lead to disasters, said noted environmental-social activist and popular leader of the Narmada Bachao Andolan Medha Patkar.

While visiting the landslide-affected Chooralmala and Mundakkai in Wayanad district of Kerala along with a Manorama Online team recently, Medha said that floods and landslides could not be entirely termed as natural disasters. In an exclusive interview, Medha spoke on the exploitation of the environment and how future development should take place.

Control developmental activities

Terming the situation at Chooralmala and Mundakkai heartbreaking, Medha said that these ecologically fragile areas have been witnessing landslides often since 1984.

“Developmental activities in such fragile land are always dangerous. The Gadgil Committee report has dealt with this issue. The report covers not only Wayanad but also the entire Western Ghats. However, the authorities have been ignoring the report,” she said.

According to Medha, tragedies such as the one in Wayanad occur when climate change combines with man’s greed to exploit nature. “The same situation exists in Uttarakhand, Maharashtra, Himachal Pradesh, and Ladakh,” she added. Even though Kerala is ahead in terms of human rights, health, and social factors, the state is also vulnerable to natural disasters. After the floods of 2018, Kerala has experienced landslides now, pointed out Medha.

Calling for controls on developmental activities that destroy the environment, Medha said that even though development is necessary, it is not needed everywhere. “We need tourism and it is a means of livelihood for people living in hill regions. However, we shouldn’t exploit nature for tourism. Proper plans and laws should be in place for such activities. Tourism is for enjoying nature and not destroying it,” said Medha.

Leave ecologically fragile areas alone

“The tragedy at Chooralmala and Mundakkai cannot be entirely termed as natural disasters. Human intervention is also a reason for the landslides. The river in the area changed its course and shape after the landslides. Huge boulders were swept several kilometres downstream. Nobody could predict the change of the river. We should leave ecologically fragile areas alone.

“No development has to be carried out there. In fact, we need to protect the natural resources of these areas. We should save the environment for future generations,” said Medha. Referring to the issue of carbon emissions, she said that it is a global phenomenon. “It isn’t confined to Kerala or India, and talks in this regard shouldn’t be confined to Paris or Rio de Janeiro,” she said.

Message to the new generation

The young generation should be aware of the real causes for climate change. “Youngsters have to observe the destruction of nature and understand the reasons behind it. We are only tools of nature and not its owners. However, many companies loot natural resources and make big profits. We have to avoid development which is beyond the carrying capacity of mountains and other natural bodies,” said Medha.

Budget plan for government

Medha said that everyone expected financial support from the Central government to Kerala after the Wayanad landslides. Such an issue had occurred during the floods of 2018 also, she added. “The state government has to take good care while planning its budget. It should clearly know where to spend and the areas where money shouldn’t be allotted. Human lives are more important than K-Rail. Water, environment and forests should be protected,” said Medha.