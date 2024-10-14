Actor Bala arrested on ex-wife Amrutha Suresh’s complaint

Ernakulam: The Kadavanthra police arrested actor Bala alias Balakumar on Monday morning following a complaint filed by his ex-wife, Amrutha Suresh.

In her plaint, Amrutha accused Bala of insulting her through social media posts and claimed that his videos had emotionally harmed their daughter.



Bala’s manager, Rajesh, was also taken into custody, and both arrests were made at the actor’s flat in Kochi. According to Manorama News, Bala has been charged with outraging the modesty of a woman and faces additional charges under juvenile justice laws.

Bala had previously alleged that Amrutha was preventing him from seeing their daughter. However, the girl later shared a video on Instagram detailing the emotional distress she and her mother experienced due to her father’s behaviour.