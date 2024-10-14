Kakkanad native arrested in visa fraud case that led to death of Sharanya

Alappuzha: The Edathua Police arrested Kakkanad native Bijoy Thomas (51) in the case of visa fraud, which led to the death by suicide of Thalavady native Sharanya (34) who was defrauded of around Rs 65 lakh. Police said the accused was a habitual offender, who had similar cases registered in the Ernakulam district.

Bijoy was traced to Angamaly by the Police Cyber Cell. He had been using three mobile phones and was on his way to flee from the country when the police nabbed him on October 12. “He was arrested in 2011-12 and served jail time for trying to dupe a bank by providing fake documents to get a loan. He used the money to live a luxurious life,” said an officer with the Edathua Police Station. He was produced before the court and remanded.

Bijoy had taken money from Sharanya after promising a job visa. He also collected huge amounts from others in Thalavady in a similar fashion after gaining their trust through Sharanya. Upon learning that she had been duped and was responsible for the loss of money of others as well, Sharanya hung herself in the bedroom of her house on October 5. Her husband attempted suicide but was saved by the police and local people. The police investigation was centred around details in a letter from Sharanya.

The Edathua Police said Bijoy collected money from at least 19 persons in Thalavady on the promise of providing job visa.