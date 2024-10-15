Hit-and-run: Police register case against actor Sreenath Bhasi

Kochi: The Ernakulam central police registered a case against actor Sreenath Bhasi on Tuesday in connection with a recent hit-and-run incident.



The incident happened on September 15, when Bhasi's car collided with Mattanchery resident Muhammed Faheem. Authorities are also investigating the individuals who were with the actor at the time of the accident.

Previously, the Maradu police questioned Bhasi regarding a narcotics case linked to notorious gangster Om Prakash. Prakash and his accomplice, Shihas, were apprehended from a luxury hotel following a tip-off that they were importing cocaine and distributing it at DJ parties in the city.

According to the custody application report submitted to the court, around 20 individuals, including Bhasi and fellow actor Prayaga Martin, were found to have met with the goon at the hotel. After questioning, the police deemed Prayaga's statements satisfactory and determined that no further questioning was necessary.