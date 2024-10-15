ADGP Ajith Kumar accuses P Vijayan of involvement in Karipur gold smuggling case

Thiruvananthapuram: Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) M R Ajith Kumar has raised serious allegations against Intelligence ADGP P Vijayan, claiming his involvement in the Karipur gold smuggling case.

In a statement to the DGP, Ajith Kumar said that SP Sujith Das informed him about Vijayan’s alleged role in the smuggling case. Manorama News reported that the statement was included in a government report.

Ajith Kumar’s allegations emerged during a second round of questioning by the DGP and his team at the police headquarters. The investigation was triggered by accusations from P V Anvar, who alleged that Ajith Kumar and Sujith Das had been dividing the gold seized in Malappuram.

Ajith Kumar denied these claims but asserted that when Vijayan served as Inspector General (IG) of the Anti-Terrorist Squad, Sujith Das had informed him about Vijayan’s involvement in gold smuggling through Karipur airport.

Ajith Kumar also noted that some members of the Anti-Terrorist Squad were implicated. Based on this information, he said he had directed district police chiefs to strengthen their efforts against gold smuggling.

As no concrete evidence beyond Ajith Kumar’s statement was provided to support these allegations, the DGP recorded the statement but has not announced any further investigation. Two years ago, Ajith Kumar played a key role in suspending Vijayan over allegations of leaking information to the media in the Elathur train arson case.

However, despite these latest accusations of gold smuggling, the government has appointed Vijayan as the Intelligence Chief, a move Ajith Kumar interprets as a dismissal of his claims.