Petrol pump owner filed bribe complaint with CM against Naveen Babu

Kannur: As protest rages over the suicide of Kannur ADM Naveen Babu, a complaint to the Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan from T V Prasanth, a petrol pump owner, has surfaced in which he alleges that Naveen Babu took a bribe from him for issuing no objection certificate (NoC) for the fuel outlet.



In his complaint to the CM, Prasanthan said that Naveen Babu had delayed his application for the NoC for a petrol pump at Neduvaloor, Sreekantapuram. “On October 6, he summoned me to his residence and demanded a bribe of Rs 1 lakh. He told me that If I didn't give the money, he wouldn't issue the NoC and would create issues in the business run by my friends and relatives. I gave him Rs 98,500 in his quarters at Pallikkunnu and I received the NoC on October 8,” the complaint said. Prasanthan added in the complaint that the incident caused him emotional and financial stress and that no other person should face this injustice.

In the farewell meeting held on Monday, Kannur District Panchayat President P P Divya said that she knew how the NOC was issued and that she would divulge more details in two days.

“I have been trying to get the NoC for the last six months. I received the NoC on October 8, and I went to meet Divya afterwards to inform her that I received it. I filed a complaint to the Chief Minister on Thursday after having a discussion with Divya. There was no intention to make the complaint public. I don't want to respond any further on the matter,” Prasanthan told Onmanorama.