Sathyan Mokeri to be CPI's candidate in Wayanad

The Communist Party of India (CPI) has chosen Sathyan Mokeri as its candidate for the upcoming Wayanad Lok Sabha bypolls. "We are very optimistic about Sathyan Mokeri's candidacy," CPI state secretary Binoy Viswam said after announcing the party's decision.

Meanwhile, Sathyan Mokeri expressed confidence in winning the bypolls against Congress candidate Priyanka Gandhi. "Didn't Indira Gandhi face defeat? Priyanka Gandhi will lose as well. If Rahul Gandhi can face defeat, Priyanka can taste loss too," he said.

Mokeri previously represented the Nadapuram constituency in the Kerala Legislative Assembly from 1987 to 2001 and was elected as the Assistant Secretary of the CPI Kerala State Committee in 2015.



The by-election in Wayanad was triggered after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi chose to retain his Raebareli seat, having won both constituencies in the recent Lok Sabha elections. CPI’s Annie Raja had lost to Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad by a margin of 3,64,422 votes in the previous election.

The Congress has announced that Priyanka Gandhi would contest in the Wayanad seat vacated by her brother. Wayanad, spread across seven legislative constituencies in three districts, has been a Congress stronghold since its creation in 2009, making it one of the safest seats for the party.