Migrant workers arrested with 10kg ganja in Kozhikode

Kozhikode: Vadakara police arrested two migrant workers on Friday and seized 10 kg of ganja. The accused, Orisa native Roshan Mehar (27) and Jaysaraf (33) from Jharkhand, were apprehended by a joint team of Vadakara police and the Drug Abuse and Narcotic Substances and Funds (DANSAF) under the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DYSP) at the narcotics wing.

Acting on a tip-off, the team monitored the duo, who were travelling on a train from Chennai, and arrested them at Vadakara railway station by 6 a.m. The ganja packets were reportedly intended for distribution in the Kuttiadi and Chelakkara areas. The operation was led by Sub Inspectors Renjith and Biju Vijayan, alongside DANSAF Sub Inspector Manoj Ramath.