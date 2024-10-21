Kozhikode ATM heist fabricated, police nab 3 including 'victim' in fraud scheme

Kozhikode: The ATM robbery case in Kozhikode took an unexpected twist on Monday when police uncovered that the complaint was fabricated. Mohammed Suhail, a native of Payyoli, had claimed that two individuals in pardha robbed him of Rs 72 lakh. But authorities now say he staged the incident with the help of two friends.



“Suhail’s friend Thaha, from Thikkodi, has been arrested. Suhail and another Thikkodi native, Yasar, are in police custody. Police have recovered Rs 37 lakh from Thaha,” Kozhikode Rural SP Nithin Raj told Onmanorama.

According to police, Suhail, who was authorised by his company to refill ATM machines, had been embezzling funds for some time. He staged the act to mislead the company and explain the missing funds. “We are investigating the full extent of the fraud. The accused believed they could mislead the police and escape with the funds. They have been charged with filing a false complaint and breach of trust,” the SP said.

Initially, Suhail said that two individuals—a man and a woman—had asked for a ride in his car at Kurudimukku, near Arikkulam. Photo: Special arrangement.

The police are investigating the involvement of a fourth person in the case. The probe team will also be taking the statement of the ATM company representatives.

The case first came to light on Saturday afternoon when Suhail was found inside his car with his hands and legs tied, and his body covered in chili powder, near Kattilapeedika, Elathur. Suhail claimed that he had stopped his car after one of the suspects jumped in front of it at Kurudimukku, near Arikkulam. He initially reported that two individuals in pardha had robbed him of Rs 25 lakh after rendering him unconscious by covering his mouth and nose. Later, he informed the Koyilandy police that the total amount stolen was Rs 72 lakh. However, his inconsistent statements raised suspicions from the outset.