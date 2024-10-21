After switching sides from the Congress to the CPM last week, LDF candidate Dr P Sarin on Monday admitted that he regretted his harsh criticism of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in the past. "I now realise that all of it should have been avoided. Many of the criticisms were not my personal decisions but part of the responsibilities assigned to me," Sarin said in a Facebook post.



"While we carried out organised political campaigns with advanced technology and all available human and financial resources, I always had deep respect for you, who stood united and built a powerful defense for an ideology, without any of these resources," Sarin wrote.

He went on to explain the difference he observed between Congress and the Left: "When political leaders face attacks, in the Congress party, only those loyal to them or their groups come out to defend them. But, when any leader of the Left, especially Comrade Pinarayi Vijayan, is attacked, I have stood in awe as I witnessed comrades unite as one and build an impenetrable wall of defense."

Sarin was named the CPM candidate after heated political developments saw the former Congress IT cell chief expelled from the party's primary membership. Following Rahul Mamkoottathil's selection as the Palakkad candidate, Sarin came out in public to decry the selection. He also said Opposition Leader VD Satheesan had hijacked the party in Kerala. Days after his outburst, CPM gave Sarin a rousing reception and named him the candidate against Rahul.

Here's a full version of Sarin's Facebook post.

Dear Comrades,

As someone who considers social media an important platform for political messaging and a former digital media head of the Congress party in Kerala who frequently engaged here, I feel it is crucial to address all comrades interacting on this platform.

Over the past few days, I have realised that many of the political criticisms and actions I took as part of the Congress political framework should have been avoided. The love and acceptance I have experienced from the comrades in recent times have greatly reinforced this realisation. Many of the criticisms were not my personal decisions but were a part of the responsibilities I was assigned.

Until a few days ago, through my activities on social media, I was working from the political opposition side. While we carried out organised political campaigns with advanced technology and all available human and financial resources, I always had deep respect for you, who stood united and built a powerful defense for an ideology, without any of these resources.

When political leaders face attacks, in the Congress party, only those loyal to them or their groups come out to defend them. But, when any leader of the Left, especially Comrade Pinarayi Vijayan, is attacked, I have stood in awe as I witnessed comrades unite as one and build an impenetrable wall of defense.

The love and support I have received from comrades have given me the strength to dismiss with contempt any allegations that I joined the Left for power or positions. My open and transparent public life gives me the confidence to reject such accusations.

Even though I started supporting Congress from my school days and continued that support even after becoming a doctor and a civil servant, if I had been driven by personal interests or ambition, it would have been easy for me to use political connections to secure a prominent position or a winnable seat in Congress after achieving financial security and other benefits as a senior doctor or accounts general.

But at the age of 33, I chose to leave a high-ranking job and work with ordinary workers, embracing their emotions and continuing to work alongside them. If power was my motive, why would I have joined Congress as an ordinary worker, a party struggling with successive failures?

When I joined Congress, it was with a genuine desire to work for national unity and secular values, and to lift up the party that was falling into disarray. However, with deep regret, I came to realise that true political or social work was impossible in Congress. What drives Congress politics in Kerala are not selfless efforts, but the personal interests and agendas of its leaders.

For a long time, I thought I could persevere with the many sincere Congress workers by my side, accepting and enduring. But when the Congress in Kerala decided to compromise even with communalism, I knew I couldn’t stay there any more. It was deeply painful when even those I regarded as brothers resorted to using the language of threats for political gain. I was mercilessly cast aside without even an opportunity to voice my disagreements within the party.

When a movement I loved and trusted for over thirty years abandoned me, the Left gave me the promise that I wouldn’t be left alone, and I will forever be grateful and loyal to my comrades and the red flag.

I know that someone who joins the Left doesn’t immediately receive party membership like in other parties, nor will anyone address me as ‘comrade’ right away. But let me say, emotionally, that I sincerely long to hear the term ‘comrade’ from you all.

In this fight against communalism and dynastic politics, I earnestly request my dear comrades to accept and see me as one among you. The mission we have taken up since yesterday is to bring certain political truths to the people regarding our land. We have always stood for upholding democratic, secular, and constitutional values, working for the welfare of Kerala.

The party has entrusted me with the candidacy for the Left Democratic Front in Palakkad, and this is to lead this struggle forward without faltering.

Dear comrades, I ask for your support, to stand with me and be by my side.

With regards,

Dr P Sarin