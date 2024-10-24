Those responsible for Kannur ADM's death will not be spared: Minister K Rajan

Kozhikode: Revenue Minister K Rajan on Thursday said those responsible for Kannur ADM Naveen Babu's death will not be spared. Talking to the media here, Rajan said Naveen was a faithful employee, and the revenue department has lost a member of its family.

"The department and the state government share the family's grief. The chief minister has assured all support and that no interference would affect the inquiry. The government is determined to ensure justice for Naveen's family," said Rajan.

The minister said he had yet to get the probe report of the Joint Commissioner of Land Revenue into Naveen Babu's death. Earlier today, Geetha A, Joint Commissioner of Land Revenue, said the probe found no evidence of him accepting a bribe to issue an NoC for a fuel outlet. The probe report was handed over to Revenue Department Principal Secretary Tinku Biswal by Thursday evening.

According to sources, the report, which contains a summary of findings along with annexures of files, points out that P P Divya, former Kannur panchayat president, was not invited to the farewell meeting organised by the staff for Naveen Babu. The report also notes that the video of Divya's speech at the farewell event was widely disseminated. There was no undue delay on Naveen Babu's part in issuing the NoC to the fuel outlet, the report cited according to sources.