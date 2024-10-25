Bribery allegations Antony Raju's ploy to snatch Kuttanad seat: Thomas K Thomas

Alappuzha: NCP (Sharad Pawar) leader and MLA Thomas K Thomas on Friday said the bribery allegations against him were baseless and called it a ploy by fellow LDF legislator Antony Raju to snatch the Kuttanad seat. "Is it not strange that the allegation came at a time when it was decided to make me minister? Is the Assembly lobby the appropriate place to discuss an allegation as big as a Rs 100-crore bribe?" asked Thomas. Talking to the media, the NCP MLA also called for a detailed probe into the allegation.

Thomas K Thomas allegedly offered Rs 50 crore each to Antony Raju of Janathipathya Kerala Congress and Kovoor Kunjumon of the RSP-Leninist, who are the sole representatives of their parties in the assembly. The offer was reportedly aimed at persuading them to join the NCP faction led by Ajith Pawar, a BJP ally.

While Kovoor Kunjumon denied having any discussions with Thomas or receiving such an offer, Antony Raju confirmed receiving the offer. He said he met with the chief minister and shared some shocking details. Thomas said Kovoor Kunjumon's response was enough to conclude that the allegations were fabricated.

"The late Thomas Chandy defeated Antony Raju's party twice in Kuttanad. Even I defeated the Kerala Congress candidate. I do not know what his grudge towards me. However, I will never forget how he attacked Thomas Chandy during challenging times," said Thomas.

When asked about reports that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan declined to include Thomas in the state cabinet after receiving information about the allegation, the MLA said, "Who said the CM denied me a ministerial position? We were only asked to wait until the bypolls were over. The CM enquired with the NCP state president about the allegation, and I submitted a letter to him strongly denying the accusations."

He has also sent a letter to Sharad Pawar, stating, “I have no connection with Ajith Pawar, nor have I engaged in any such discussions. Who am I to offer Rs 50 crore to anyone? This is a scheme devised by Antony Raju for his party, Janathipathya Kerala Congress, which used to contest from the Kuttanad seat."