LDF only front with firm stance against communalism: Pinarayi Vijayan in Chelakkara

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated the LDF convention in Chelakkara on Friday morning ahead of the upcoming bypoll in the constituency. He justified his alleged derogatory remarks against the people of Malappuram.

"Malappuram district has the most recorded cases of gold smuggling and Havala money. The reason for this is Karipur Airport. How is this a criticism against the district ?" Pinarayi asked. "Criminal activities should not be used to deface a community. Sangh Parivar paints Malapuram in a bad light; Congress joined them. Congress is with those who call Malappuram 'Mini Pakistan'," he said.

"Why is there no communal violence in Kerala? Is it because there are no communal forces? The reason is our firm stance against communalism. That is the difference between the LDF and other fronts. Unfortunately, Congress also supports allies those who are communal in nature. Even the Muslim League does not have a strong non-communal stance," the CM said.



In a veiled reference to VD Satheesan's 2006 photo, the CM also said everybody knew who lit a lamp in front of RSS idealogue MS Golwalkar.



The LDF has fielded UR Pradeep, a former MLA from Chelakkara, in the constituency for the byelection. Elected in 2016, he succeeded K Radhakrishnan, who had represented the constituency since 1996. Since 2022, Pradeep has chaired the State SC/ST Development Corporation and served as president of the Deshamangalam panchayat from 2000 to 2005. The LDF is also counting on the support of Radhakrishnan, a five-time MLA from Chelakkara, to bolster its position.



UDF candidate Ramya Haridas, LDF candidate UR Pradeep, and NDA candidate K Balakrishnan submitted their nomination papers to the Thalappilly Tahsildar on October 23.

