NN Krishnadas criticises media for reports on Shukoor’s exit from CPM

Palakkad: CPM leader N N Krishnadas criticised media personnel on Friday for reporting that Abdul Shukoor, a Palakkad area committee member, had left the party. Although Shukoor had previously stated he was stepping away from the CPM, he attended an LDF election campaign following discussions with party leaders.

Krishnadas addressed the media after this meeting, where Shukoor was kept from making public statements. “Those who reported dissent within the CPM should hang their heads in shame. The reporters who waited outside Shukoor’s residence like dogs at a butcher shop should now feel ashamed,” he said.

Shukoor’s remarks about P Sarin’s shift from Congress to CPM had sparked controversy earlier. He had publicly commented that "the party hasn't accepted Sarin as openly as the district secretary" and allegedly posted a WhatsApp status hinting at his departure from the CPM. Sarin is the LDF candidate for the Palakkad assembly bypoll, a vacant seat after Shafi Parambil moved to Lok Sabha to represent Vadakara.