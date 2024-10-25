Special investigation team headed by Kannur Commissioner to probe death of Naveen Babu

A Special Investigation Team(SIT) headed by Ajit Kumar, District Police Chief, Kannur City will probe the alleged suicide of former Kannur ADM Naveen Babu. The team has been constituted under the direct supervision of DIG , Kannur Range.

According to the proceedings of the Inspector General, North Zone, Kozhikode, the SIT has been formed for the effective investigation of the case in Kannur Town PS, Kannur City registered in connection with the alleged suicide of Naveen Babu. Rethnakumar, ACP Kannur, Sreejith Kodery, IPSHO, Kannur Town PS, Sanal Kumar - IPSHO, Kannur City PS, Savyasachi, SI, Kannur Town PS, Reshma, SI, Vanitha PS and Sreejith, ASI, Cyber Cell will be members of the SIT.

The team will conduct an effective investigation on a sustained basis, will take up the probe with immediate effect and complete it in a time-bound manner, according to the order issued by IG Sethuraman K. Kannur Town police have already initiated an investigation into the death of Naveen Babu. The Joint Land Revenue Commissioner submitted a departmental probe report on the death of Naveen Babu on Thursday. Police have faced criticism for delaying the arrest of former Kannur panchayat president P P Divya, who made incriminating remarks against Naveen Babu at the farewell event.