Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Special investigation team headed by Kannur Commissioner to probe death of Naveen Babu

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 25, 2024 01:42 PM IST
naveen babu
Naveen Babu. Photo: Special Arrangement
Topic | Kannur

A Special Investigation Team(SIT) headed by Ajit Kumar, District Police Chief, Kannur City will probe the alleged suicide of former Kannur ADM Naveen Babu. The team has been constituted under the direct supervision of DIG , Kannur Range.

According to the proceedings of the Inspector General, North Zone, Kozhikode, the SIT has been formed for the effective investigation of the case in Kannur Town PS, Kannur City registered in connection with the alleged suicide of Naveen Babu. Rethnakumar, ACP Kannur, Sreejith Kodery, IPSHO, Kannur Town PS, Sanal Kumar - IPSHO, Kannur City PS, Savyasachi, SI, Kannur Town PS, Reshma, SI, Vanitha PS and Sreejith, ASI, Cyber Cell will be members of the SIT.

The team will conduct an effective investigation on a sustained basis, will take up the probe with immediate effect and complete it in a time-bound manner, according to the order issued by IG Sethuraman K. Kannur Town police have already initiated an investigation into the death of Naveen Babu. The Joint Land Revenue Commissioner submitted a departmental probe report on the death of Naveen Babu on Thursday. Police have faced criticism for delaying the arrest of former Kannur panchayat president P P Divya, who made incriminating remarks against Naveen Babu at the farewell event.

The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE