Pantheerankavu domestic violence case quashed as woman claims family forced to file plea

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 25, 2024 02:00 PM IST
Rahul P Gopal. Photo: Special arrangement
Topic | Ernakulam

Kochi: The Kerala High Court has quashed the sensational Pantheerankavu domestic violence case. The order was issued on Friday on a petition filed by Rahul P Gopal, the husband and the first accused in the case, and his wife, the complainant, seeking to throw out the case.

The court had earlier directed that the two be provided counselling and that a report be submitted. Justice A Badarudeen ordered the case to be dismissed after considering this report filed last August.

Rahul was accused of attempting to strangle his wife with a cable wire after she failed to fulfil his dowry demands. Rahul and his family faced charges under Sections 324, 498A, 307, and 212 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Despite the severity of the allegations, Rahul's wife later posted a YouTube video claiming the accusations against her husband were false. The couple approached the court, seeking to quash the criminal proceedings, stating that the couple had resolved their issues and were willing to live together.

