VC reappointment: Guv trying to saffronise education sector; will move legally, says CPM

Thrissur: The CPM on Friday said it would take legal action against Governor Arif Mohammed Khan for his "anti-democratic decision" to reappoint Mohanan Kunnummal as Vice-Chancellor of the Kerala University of Health Sciences (KUHS).

CPM state secretary M V Govindan strongly criticised Khan, who also serves as the university's chancellor, stating that Kunnummal's reappointment was made without prior discussions.

"The actions of the Governor, in his role as Chancellor, are undemocratic and illegal, and we will initiate legal actions against these moves," he told reporters in Chelakkara.

Govindan pointed out that the Governor did not comply with the legal requirements or democratic norms that necessitate consultation with the state government for appointments in state-funded universities.

He further alleged that the Governor is trying to impose 'saffronization' on the education sector, claiming that individuals associated with the RSS and BJP have been appointed to the university senate, PTI reported.

Kunnummal, whose term as VC was scheduled to end on October 25, was reappointed on Thursday for five years or until he turns 70, whichever comes first.

Additionally, Khan appointed Kunnummal as the interim VC of the University of Kerala until a permanent VC was appointed. Both appointments will take effect on October 26.