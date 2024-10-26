First step as people’s representative, but always a public fighter: Priyanka Gandhi’s open letter to Wayanad

New Delhi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, in an open letter on Saturday, expressed her commitment to the people of Wayanad as she embarks on her first journey as their public representative, though not her first as a “public fighter.” After filing her nomination for the November 13 bypoll, Priyanka highlighted her lifelong dedication to democracy, justice, and the values enshrined in the Constitution, promising to work closely with the community to address their challenges, reported PTI.

In her letter, Priyanka urged Wayanad’s residents to elect her as their MP, pledging to deepen the connection with them and faithfully represent their voices in Parliament. She emphasised her respect for Wayanad’s people, describing them as “guides and teachers” on her journey as their representative. “Fighting for democracy, justice, and the values in our Constitution is central to my life,” she wrote. “I look forward to carrying this battle forward with your support.”

"My Dear Sisters and Brothers of Wayanad, A few months back, I travelled to Chooramala and Mundakkai with my brother. I saw the devastation brought by the landslide and the depth of the loss you suffered. I met children who had lost everyone they loved, mothers who were grieving for their children and families whose entire lives had been washed away by the rage of nature. Yet, through the darkness of the tragedy that befell you, what shone through to me was your immense courage and fortitude as a community. You rallied together with a strength I have not seen before. Doctors, public representatives, volunteers, social workers, teachers, nurses, housewives, everyone was doing whatever they possibly could to help one another," she said.

“No one was tearing into the other with blame or anger. No one was resorting to pettiness or greed. Even in the helplessness of an overwhelming tragedy, you were cooperating, comforting one another and rising to the highest standards of humanity. Your brave spirit deeply touched me,” she said in her letter.

She acknowledged the special connection the people of Wayanad share with her brother, Rahul Gandhi, who previously represented the constituency and entrusted her with the role. Priyanka affirmed her commitment to continuing his work and strengthening the bond with the people of Wayanad.

Priyanka also highlighted the specific issues Rahul had shared with her, especially the struggles faced by the farming and tribal communities. She expressed her intent to address these issues alongside the people, particularly emphasising her dedication to creating opportunities for women and empowering them to live freely on their terms.

"Together, we can work towards building upon your capabilities and creating new opportunities to strengthen your future. My sisters are most important to me, I feel deeply for the need to create opportunities for women and for their freedom to live their lives on their own terms," she said. Noting that Wayanad is gifted with great natural beauty and uncountable resources, Priyanka Gandhi said she believes that protecting them and celebrating their culture of respect for the environment ought to be central to development. "I truly look forward to hearing from you, to meeting as many of you as I possibly can and to listening to your views on how we can work together in the way that benefits you most," she said.