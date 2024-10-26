Youth arrested after woman dies by suicide in Kozhikode

Kozhikode: Thamarassery police on Saturday arrested a 26-year-old man in connection with the death of a young woman. The accused, Amal Benny (26), a resident of Koodathayi, has been charged with abetment to suicide.

Sanjana Krishna (23) from Ambalakkunnu, near Koodathayi Bazaar, was found hanging in her house on September 11. She was employed at a private hospital in Koduvally. According to the probe team, Amal had allegedly threatened Sanjana, saying he would harm her and her family, which drove her to take the extreme step.

The Kodenchery police initially handled the case. However, it was later transferred to Thamarassery Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) P Pramod since the victim belonged to the Scheduled Caste (SC) community. Amal was arrested after assessing evidence, including digital proofs.