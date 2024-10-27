Happy moments & a Goodbye - TVM vlogger couple's poignant final YouTube video before death

A collage of smiling faces and good moments spent together ends with the sad-faced couple waving at the screen, the final video of Selvaraj and Priya, who were found dead in their residence in Parassala was a moving farewell gesture. Hours after the news broke about their death, the video has garnered over 34,000 views on YouTube. Viewers pour out grief and shock as comments below the video.

The couple actively vlogged snippets from their daily lives on YouTube and Instagram under the name Sellu Family. They had amassed over 17,700 subscribers on YouTube with 400 videos and 1632 followers on Instagram with 158 posts. Their final post on YouTube on Friday was a video collage of their pictures and moments with a melancholic track 'Vidaparayukayani Janmam' from the movie Kumkumacheppu.

The final post was different from their earlier videos which always showcased their cheerful selves. They would post videos of cooking food, eating together, carrying out daily tasks and going about their day. Their videos featured their pets; dogs and cats. Priya also went live on YouTube for six hours, two days ago, happily interacting with viewers. She often went live for hours straight, the longest being eight.

The husband and wife were always active on YouTube, sharing their daily life, from the food they eat to the tasks they carry out every day. Their social media posts also reflected their simple life.

"I came across the Sellu family a while back. Priya chechi, along with her husband and son, used to go live on YouTube. She always had a beautiful smile on her face, and now it all ends in tears. Bidding you farewell with lots of love. Rest in peace," a follower wrote in the comments section.

Selvaraj and Priya were found dead at their home on Sunday morning. According to police, Selvaraj was found hanging, while Priya's body was lying on the bed. The bodies are believed to be two days old. Relatives have expressed suspicion regarding the circumstances of their sudden death. Parassala police's preliminary conclusion is that it may be a case of suicide.