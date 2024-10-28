Hortus an opportunity to create a broad sense of identity in all: Kozhikode Mayor Beena Philip

Kozhikode: City Mayor Beena Philip said that art forms inspire everyone to develop a broad sense of identity that encompasses the whole world, and Hortus, the art, literature, and cultural festival of Malayala Manorama, has brought a great opportunity to Kozhikode. She was addressing a press conference here on Monday.

The title of "City of Literature" demands high thinking and creativity. "It is a matter of pride that Kozhikode has received such world recognition. And the city if hosting Manorama Hortus," she said.

Beena Philip said that she, along with the city's people, wishes for a festival like Hortus to be a permanent event in Kozhikode.

NS Madhavan, the festival director, said that although Kerala has more than 10 literary festivals, the concept behind Hortus is to provide a 360-degree experience for the participants, making it different from all. "This is an effort to showcase various forms of media like art, music, books, and humour," he said.

The UNESCO 'City of Literature' title is not permanent; it will be renewed periodically. Madhavan said programmes like the Hortus will help Kozhikode retain that title.

Malayala Manorama Editorial Director Jose Panachipuram said Hortus will be a new experience. "Kerala will witness the most diverse programmes. A large group of dignitaries, including Delhi Chief Minister Aatishi and Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, will attend the events in Kozhikode," he said.

The Manorama Hortus, an international art, literature and cultural festival organised by Malayala Manorama, will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at Kozhikode Beach on October 31 at 4 pm. The events will be held from November 1 to 3. This is the first mega art, literary and cultural festival to be held in the city which was declared a UNESCO City of Literature.

Around 400 guests from within the country and abroad will be participating in the three-day events. Among those who have confirmed their participation are writers Marek Bieńczyk, Dorota Masłowska (Poland), Koleka Putuma (South Africa), Kim Do-un, and Hanna Kim (Korea).

The inaugural session will be presided over by Mayor Beena Philip. Festival Director NS Madhavan, Marek Bieńczyk, and Santa Monica Group CMD Dr Denny Thomas Vattakunnel will speak on the occasion. The Chief Minister will distribute prizes to the winners of the science fiction story competition conducted by Bhashaposhini.

Manorama Hortus will be held on eight stages with more than 130 sessions. The children's pavilion, which includes entertainment and educational programmes, will feature kite making, kite flying, quiz competitions and more. The Manorama Pavilion, showcasing the history of Malayala Manorama since 1888 through its newspaper pages, a cook studio featuring Korean cuisine and stand-up comedy performances are among the attractions. There will also be interactive sessions featuring musicians like Hariharan, M Jayachandran, Stephen Devassy, Bijibal, and Suraj Santosh.

Minister PA Mohammed Riyas, Arts Pavilion curator Bose Krishnamachari and Mayor Beena Philip visit the Hortus Kochi Biennale Pavilion. Photo: Manorama

There will be musical evenings on all three days. The first one is a Baburaj music night. The second day features "Kathakal Parayum Paatukal" (Songs that tell stories), a musical programme that strings together songs from movies based on stories by prominent writers. The closing day will feature "Hariharam," a musical performance featuring Hariharan and Stephen Devassy.

The Kochi Biennale Pavilion, crafted by 44 artists under the guidance of Bose Krishnamachari, the Malayala Manorama Pavilion, and the Manorama Books Mega Bookstore have been inaugurated. Minister Mohammed Riyas opened the Biennale Pavilion, which will accept visitors till November 10.

The "Aksharaprayanam" (Journey of Letters) and "Deepashikayatra" (Torch Relay), which commenced from the Malayala Manorama headquarters in Kottayam on October 9, will conclude at the Hortus venue in Kozhikode on October 31. The journey traversed 56 cultural centres, including college campuses, literary spaces, and libraries. Malayalam letters collected from each place will be displayed at the main venue.

Hortus cultural programmes began by organising interactive sessions that brought together writers and readers through Hortus readings across the state a few months ago. Since October 26, Hortus Proclamation Evenings have been taking place on Kozhikode beach.

Writer M Mukundan inaugurated the bookstore, which boasts a collection of 7,500 titles and over 3 lakh books. On the occasion of Hortus, Manorma Books is releasing 100 special edition books.

To commemorate 136 years of Malayala Manorama's journey with words, Manorama Books is offering a 50 per cent discount on 136 selected books.