Two women dead, one injured after being rammed by pickup truck in Payyannur

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 28, 2024 03:11 PM IST
Kannur: Two women died after being rammed by a pickup truck at Kurisumukku, Ramanthali panchayat in Payyannur while crossing the road on Monday. The deceased were Yashoda (68) and Shoba (46). Another woman, Lekha, who sustained injuries in the accident, was shifted to Government Medical College, Kannur. All of them were workers under the rural employment guarantee scheme. The accident occurred around 9.40 am.

Police have taken Babu, the driver of the truck, into custody. According to police, the goods-laden pickup truck was coming downhill. The driver lost control of the vehicle and rammed the women who were crossing the road, police said. The women were on their way to the job site as part of the employment guarantee scheme.

