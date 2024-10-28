Priyanka Gandhi begins two-day poll campaign in Wayanad

Kalpetta: United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate Priyanka Gandhi Vadra began her campaign activities in Wayanad on Monday. She landed at Thaloor Nilgiri College by helicopter around noon and then travelled by road to Meenangadi for her initial meeting. During her two-day visit, Priyanka will cover all seven assembly segments in the Lok Sabha constituency. Meanwhile, her main rivals, Left Democratic Front (LDF)'s Sathyan Mokeri and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Navya Haridas, have already begun their campaigns in Wayanad.

Campaign schedule

Monday

12:30 pm - Corner meeting at Meenangadi, Sultan Bathery AC, Meenangadi Block

2:30 pm – Corner meeting at Panamaram, Mananthavady AC, Panamaram Block

4:30 pm – Corner meeting at Pozhuthana, Kalpetta AC, Vythiri Block

Tuesday

9:30 am – Corner meeting at Engapuzha, Thiruvambadi AC, Thiruvambadi Block

12.30 pm - Corner meeting at Therattammal, Eranand AC, Areekode

3:00 pm – Corner meeting at Mampad, Wandoor AC, Wandoor Block

4:30 pm – Corner meeting at Chungathra, Nilambur AC, Edakkara Block

Senior party leaders, including All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary K C Venugopal, will accompany Priyanka on Monday. Wandoor MLA A P Anil Kumar recently said that the UDF workers have already completed constituency-level conventions, with booth-level conventions expected to conclude by Friday. Wayanad goes to the polls on November 13.

Earlier on Wednesday, October 23, Priyanka led a grand roadshow at Kalpetta before filing her nomination. The event saw the presence of her brother and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge, and several prominent party leaders. Her husband, Robert Vadra, and their children, Raihan and Miraya, also joined her. "The roadshow brought a renewed hope and enthusiasm among party workers," noted Anil Kumar. "In her third round of visits, Priyanka is expected to cover a wide range of corner meetings across all legislative constituencies within Wayanad," Anil Kumar added.