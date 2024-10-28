State govt to launch Gulf-Kerala ships as Centre rejects move for chartered flights

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Government has decided to focus on launching ship services between the Gulf countries and the state for the benefit of expatriates after its ambitious move to conduct chartered flights had to be abandoned.

Four shipping companies have expressed interest in the project and among them two - Chennai-based White Sea Shipping Lines and Jabal Ventures of Kozhikode – have submitted project reports to the government.

While the state government instructed these firms to apply for approval from the Shipping Directorate to conduct the service with details of the ships, the companies have sought more time.

The state government agency NORKA ROOTS (Department of Non-Resident Keralites) earlier held several rounds of discussions with various airline companies and the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation to launch chartered flights. However, the move was abandoned after it became clear that Central clearance would not be given.

In fact, the Centre took the view that the operation of international flights involved agreements between national governments and the state had limitations in getting involved in the process. Moreover, airlines would suffer losses if the state conducted chartered services and they could reduce their regular schedules to the state.

Chartered flights were suggested after airline companies started charging huge fares on Gulf routes. Subsequently, the state government announced a project for chartering aircraft in the 2023-24 budget and allocated a corpus fund of Rs 15 crore to implement it.

The plan was to invite bids from airline operators and issue tickets on the Gulf routes at moderate rates. The corpus fund was intended to meet any losses suffered by operators. ‘Air Kerala’, yet another project of the state government to launch a new airline with 26-percent government equity participation, also had failed to take off.