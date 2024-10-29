PP Divya taken into custody following rejection of anticipatory bail

Kannur: Former district panchayat president PP Divya surrendered to the investigating officer on Tuesday following the rejection of her anticipatory bail plea in the case related to ADM K Naveen Babu’s suicide. The police took her into custody while she was on the way to surrender to the police.

The Thalassery Principal Sessions Court had denied her anticipatory bail on Tuesday morning. The Special Investigation Team will question Divya. She will also be presented to Judicial First Class Magistrate Court II.

Reports suggest that Divya surrendered based on party instructions. A CPM district committee member, Divya was removed from her position as district panchayat president after allegations surfaced of her role in abetting Naveen Babu’s suicide.

The government’s investigation, however, found no evidence suggesting that Naveen Babu had accepted bribes or violated the law granting a petrol pump license. The delay in taking Divya into custody had sparked severe criticism from political circles. Naveen Babu’s family had also demanded her arrest.