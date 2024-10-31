Red revolt: '40% of CPM Palakkad district leadership low quality, we cannot be communist slaves'

Palakkad: In an extraordinary act of defiance within the CPM in Palakkad, 28 of the 35 branch secretaries from Kozhinjampara Local Committee II organised a parallel convention on Wednesday to protest against the district secretary, EN Sureshbabu, whom they accused of authoritarianism and appointing Congress turncoats in key party positions.

The convention, attended by over 500 party members and sympathisers, underscored the growing discontent within the party. Kozhinjampara Grama Panchayat President and former local committee secretary Satheesh M expressed the group's stance: "We are the party. We will not be treated as communist slaves ready to accept decisions imposed upon us."

The immediate trigger for the revolt was District Secretary Sureshbabu's decision to name a former Congress leader, NM Arun Prasad, as the secretary of Kozhinjampara Local Committee II. He joined the CPM four and a half years ago. "He has money but lacks any real understanding of the party. He still uses the phrase 'high command' to say he has the backing of the leadership," Satheesh told Onmanorama. ('High command' is a term used by Congress activists to refer to the central leadership.)

The protest comes at a time when the CPM fielded P Sarin as the LDF candidate for the Palakkad Assembly bypoll. Sarin, who until recently headed the Congress's Digital Media Cell in Kerala, left his post a day before the Left nomination.

The protesters have clarified that they will back Sarin to the hilt because it is a parliamentary post. "We have a problem only when party workers who slogged for years are ignored for turncoats within the organisation. Tomorrow, it is acceptable if VD Satheesan joins CPM and is fielded as an MLA candidate. But he cannot be named as the party's state secretary," said the president of Kozhinjampara Grama Panchayat, which comes in Palakad Chittur assembly segment.

Discontent with Sureshbabu’s leadership reaches far beyond Kozhinjampara. Palakkad Area Committee member Abdul Shukkur reportedly threatened to leave the party after being publicly humiliated for not fulfilling his assigned tasks to Sureshbabu’s satisfaction. The incident left Shukkur visibly emotional, according to a leader close to him, who said, “Sureshbabu could have addressed the matter privately or within the committee. He has no right to make internal issues public.” Meanwhile, branch members in Koduvayur were instructed not to run for office as Sureshbabu had unilaterally selected the list of office-bearers.

Similarly, Shornur's Cherpulassery party convention was also stalled.

Party workers stayed away from the organisational conventions at Mannarkkad in Mannarkkad and Sreekrishnapuram in Ottapalam assembly segments.

Party workers said that Sureshbabu insists on placing his relatives and friends in key organisational positions, even if they are of low quality. "From branch secretaries to district committee, he wants his people in all posts, people with money," said Satheesh.

The state leadership is reportedly aware of Sureshbabu’s actions but has continued to endorse his decisions. "This is not how the CPM is meant to operate; it should uphold grassroots democracy," he said.

Sureshbabu, who was appointed District Secretary for Palakkad in January 2022 following a protracted standoff, did not respond to requests for comment.

Former Shornur MLA PK Sasi had backed former Thrithala MLA VK Chandran. The then District Secretary CK Rajendran nominated Sureshbabu. Chandran backed off from the race after Pinarayi Vijayan summoned the two leaders to end the impasse.

Under his leadership, the LDF candidate and Politburo member A Vijayaragavan suffered "a humiliating defeat" in the Palakkad Lok Sabha election in 2024. For the first time, the CPM was relegated to the third position in Palakkad Assembly Segment in a Lok Sabha election, when the contest was between the LDF and the UDF. The difference between the UDF and the LDF in Palakkad assembly was over 18,000 votes. The state committee called it a humiliating defeat," said a party leader.

Palakkad has many capable leaders who’ve been dedicated to the party for years, but they’re being overlooked. "Today, 40 per cent of the 44 members in the District Committee are substandard and underqualified leaders," he said. The remaining 60 per cent stay quiet, fearing that speaking out could hurt party unity. If the party genuinely seeks to build a classless and socialist society, we cannot be treated as dummies or slaves. "