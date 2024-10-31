Curtains go up on Manorama Hortus; three days of cultural fete begins

Kozhikode: 'Hortus', the art and literature festival organised by Malayala Manorama, which opens new avenues for discussions and appreciation, has been inaugurated. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated the event, which was held on the open-air stage on Kozhikode beach.

In his inaugural speech, the Chief Minister said that Kandathil Varghese Mappillai, who founded Malayala Manorama, had realised that the future of the Malayalam language lay in prose and not in poetry.

A view from the venue of Hortus art and literary festival organised by Malayala Manorama in Kozhikode. Photo: Manorama

Jayant Mammen Mathew, Executive Editor and Director of Malayala Manorama, delivered the welcome address. He presented a symbolic representation of Malayalam letters to the Chief Minister to signify the conclusion of the Akshara Yatra (Journey of Letters), which connected various parts of Kerala. The journey traversed 56 cultural centres, including college campuses, literary spaces, and libraries.

"Not just art and literature, but all aspects of life will be reflected on the Hortus stage," Jayant Mammen Mathew said. Kozhikode Mayor Beena Philip presided over the function.

Manorama Hortus will be held on eight stages with more than 130 sessions. The children's pavilion, which includes entertainment and educational programmes, will feature kite making, kite flying, quiz competitions and more.

The Manorama Pavilion, showcasing the history of Malayala Manorama since 1888 through its newspaper pages, a cook studio featuring Korean cuisine and stand-up comedy performances are among the attractions. There will also be interactive sessions featuring musicians like Hariharan, M Jayachandran, Stephen Devassy, Bijibal, and Suraj Santosh.