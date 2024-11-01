The enduring spiritual aura

Our first meeting took place about half a century ago, back in 1973. At that time, I was the Resident Editor of Malayala Manorama in Kozhikode.



A team from the Kolencherry Medical Mission Hospital had come to see me, and it was during that visit that I met the radiant priest who left a lasting impression. The team included the hospital’s then-director, KC Mammen, and its Secretary, Chacko Pillai. They introduced me to Fr. Thomas, a chaplain at the hospital.

The purpose of their visit was to explore ways to develop the hospital, but that meeting with Fr. Thomas marked the beginning of a friendship that would last over 50 years.

Fr. Thomas, or Thomas Achan as he was fondly known, was remarkable for his simplicity and his deep faith in God. Even then, he possessed the spiritual aura to lead the Church.

Soon after, he was ordained as a bishop. Baselios Thomas I, Catholicos of the Jacobite Syrian Church, was a tenacious leader who drew strength from his prayers.

He was closely connected to the Church's followers throughout his leadership, standing with and guiding them. He tirelessly led the Church, facing every challenge head-on. And all the institutions the Church holds today are a legacy of his relentless dedication and leadership.

The passing of the Holy Catholicos is a personal loss for me and a significant one for Malayala Manorama as well. My heartfelt homage to him.