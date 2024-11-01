From the back row to the front: Rising above all

An illness in his youth brought Cheruvillil Kunjoonju, a native of Vadayampadi, close to God. Struggling with acute epilepsy at a young age, his mother would take him to Malekurishu Dayro, where she prayed fervently, vowing that if he recovered, she would dedicate him to the service of God.

From that day on, Kunjoonju was free from epileptic seizures. His mother’s prayer turned his life into a gift to God, and he became a beacon of hope for all those facing adversities.

Kunjoonju’s journey into religious life began with Paulose Mar Philoxenos, then Metropolitan of the Angamaly Diocese, who sent him to study at Piramadom Dayra Seminary. But after four years, Kunjoonju felt the weight of his limited education and insisted on returning home, convinced he was unqualified for the priesthood.

The Metropolitan then sent him to Vadavucode to study under Koruth Malpan, but Malpan initially declined to accept him because he had failed class four. However, Kunjoonju’s persistence paid off, and he was eventually allowed to study by sitting in the back row behind the deacons.

During his studies, Kunjoonju began to attend congregations (Suvishesha Yogams), gaining a reputation as an exceptional orator. After hearing him speak at Vadavucode church, community leaders decided that this young man should regularly address the congregation. His path then led him to Elias Mar Yulios Bava of Manjinikkara Dayara for further education in theology.

Five days after his arrival, Mar Yulios announced, “I will ordain you tomorrow during the Holy Mass.” Remarkably, Kunjoonju became a priest within seven days! When others with pre-degree qualifications required three years to complete the process, this youngster with an education of only up to class four took only 126 days to become a priest.

Kunjoonju, once a student at the back of the class, moved to the front to become Fr Thomas. While serving as a priest, his responsibilities grew as he took on roles such as overseeing the construction of parish churches and other institutions. He served as the organising secretary of Kolancherry Medical Mission Hospital during its construction. In 1974, he was ordained a metropolitan, and his eventual rise to Catholicos cemented his role as a pivotal leader, shaping the modern Jacobite Church.

An unyielding leader on protest fronts

Catholicos Baselios Thomas I will be remembered as a steadfast leader on the protest fronts. His unwavering commitment was evident during the confrontations over the Aluva Thrikkunnathu, Pazhathottam and Kolencherry churches. He endured a 44-day hunger strike, imprisonment, and even physical confrontations—challenges that were unusual for a bishop.

In the prolonged dispute over Kolencherry Church, the Catholicos staged multiple hunger strikes and led protests at various locations, including Pamoakuda, Malassery, Kanniattunirappu, and Kadamattom.