Three railway cleaners die after being hit by Kerala Express at Shoranur, one missing

Palakkad: Three railway cleaners from Tamil Nadu lost their lives after being struck by a train at Shoranur in Palakkad on Saturday.

According to Manorama News, a team of four contract workers - two men and two women - were cleaning tracks on the bridge over the Bharatapuzha river when the Kerala Express approached. They were unable to reach the other end in time, became trapped on the tracks, were hit by the train, and fell into the river.

Three bodies have been recovered, while the search for the fourth person continues. The deceased - Lakshmanan, Valli and Lakshmanan - were all natives of Salem.