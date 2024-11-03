Remark about Panakkad Sadiq Ali Thangal misinterpreted: Ummer Faizy

Malappuram: Samastha Kerala Jem-iyyathul Ulama (Samastha) EK faction leader Ummer Faizy Mukkam has come out with an explanation after his remarks against Panakkad Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal erupted into a controversy. Ummer Faizy said his speech in Edvannappara was on Islamic laws and was misinterpreted as an attack on the Thangal. “There is no rift in Samastha, and I am still a part of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML),” said Faizy.

Meanwhile, IUML leader KM Shaji said if there are CPM sleeping cells within Samastha, those in it should admit the same. Ummer Faizy allegedly questioned Thangal's credentials and authority as Qazi at a Samastha convention at Edavannappara last week. The remark led to a row between Ummer Faizy, a known CPM supporter, and the IUML, with the latter even calling for his expulsion from Samastha for undermining the longstanding contributions of the Panakkad family to the organisation.

However, Faziy told Onmanorama on Sunday that the issue had been settled. “It is usually politicians who shift their allegiance for personal benefits. In the path of spirituality, there is no such thing. I serve different committees, like the State Haj Committee, without financial or personal benefits. It is a service for the community. Also, I have no inclination towards the ruling party as alleged by some IUML leaders,” said Ummer Faizy.

He criticised IUML general secretary PMA Salam for his insulting remarks about the Samastha leadership and told the IUML to target him after controlling their general secretary.

Meanwhile, IUML has no plans to stop attacking the ‘CPM faction’ in the Samastha. “A few in Samastha have insulted the Panakkad family and IUML while praising the CPM for personal gains. IUML has taken action against a member who shared a Facebook post insulting Samastha president Jifri Muthukoya Thangal. Similarly, disciplinary action must be taken against the person who spoke against Sadiq Ali Thangal,” KM Shaji said.

Jifri Thangal also warned IUML that Samastha is a formidable force and should be viewed with respect.

Meanwhile, efforts are being made to control the damage caused by this issue. "The leadership of both Samastha and IUML wish for unity and peace to prevail. However, IUML will press on with its demand to take action against Ummer Faizy. Otherwise, it would set the wrong precedent for Samastha leaders to criticise and insult the Panakkad family,” said Jabbar Haji, president of the Samastha Coordination Committee.