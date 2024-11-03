Thiroor Satheesh, an AKG Centre tool orchestrated by Pinarayi Vijayan: Sobha Surendran

Thrissur: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sobha Surendran on Sunday alleged that the party's former Thrissur district office secretary, Thiroor Satheesh, is being used as a "tool" by the AKG Centre under the direction of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. This statement comes after Satheesh claimed that unaccounted funds linked to the Kodakara case were intended for BJP’s 2021 election campaign.

According to Sobha, as the BJP stands on the brink of a significant victory in upcoming bypolls, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM) has responded with tactics to create internal discord within the saffron party.

Sobha also criticised the media, urging it to verify information before reporting. "Initially, it was reported that Satheesh was a close associate of mine. Then, they claimed he was my driver and later that he managed my affairs. The AKG Centre is orchestrating these stories to spread the idea of internal issues within the BJP. The media blindly propagated it," she said, adding that "while the statements are coming from Satheesh, the story, dialogue and direction were done by the AKG Centre."

She further questioned whether CPM leader M K Kannan had given money as a loan to Satheesh, referencing Kannan's role in the Karavannur Cooperative Bank, where he allegedly facilitated illicit transactions. Sobha noted that Kannan recently admitted to lending Satheesh money a year ago, despite Satheesh having left his BJP position over a year and a half ago. Meanwhile, Satheesh, at a press conference earlier, stated that he has great respect for Sobha.

Sobha also responded to questions about her potential to become the state president of the BJP. Citing the examples of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu, who both rose from humble beginnings, she emphasised her commitment to the party and its workers, asserting that she has consistently stood up for them despite personal health challenges.