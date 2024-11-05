Trains from Palakkad to TVM receive hoax bomb threats

Onmanorama Staff
Published: November 05, 2024 11:47 PM IST
Representational Image. Photo: Shutterstock/Dinesh Hukmani

Thiruvananthapuram: The police headquarters received a bomb threat directed at trains operating in Kerala, specifically to those running from Palakkad to Thiruvananthapuram, on Tuesday.

The threat, which later turned out to be a hoax, triggered tightened security checks on trains and at railway stations. Inspections were conducted at several locations after trains were halted, with joint operations carried out by the police and the Railway Protection Force (RPF).

According to reports, police traced the hoax call to a resident of Ranni in Pathanamthitta. He is believed to have made the call while under the influence of alcohol.

