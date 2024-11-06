Palakkad: Tensions escalated early Wednesday morning in Kerala’s Palakkad district when police conducted a late-night search at a local hotel, suspecting black money might be used to influence the upcoming by-election in the Palakkad Assembly constituency.



The searches, which began around midnight, included inspecting rooms occupied by Congress leaders Bindu Krishna and Shanimol Usman. Objections were raised when officers attempted to enter the room of a female leader without woman officers present.

Congress supporters soon gathered outside the hotel in protest of the police action, while police confirmed that a total of 12 rooms, including those of leaders from multiple political parties, were searched as part of a standard procedure. “Nothing was found in the rooms,” a police officer stated, adding that searches in area hotels and lodges are ongoing to prevent malpractice during the November 20 by-election.

Congress leaders and MPs VK Sreekandan and Shafi Parambil condemned the search, alleging that it was a targeted action against their party. They announced a protest march to the District Police chief’s office on Wednesday.

Leaders from both the CPM-led LDF and the BJP also arrived at the hotel. LDF leaders have called for a comprehensive review of all rooms and CCTV footage at the site.

The Palakkad Assembly bypoll, originally scheduled for November 13, was postponed to November 20 due to the Kalpathi Ratholsavam festival. The by-election was necessitated after sitting MLA and Congress leader Shafi Parambil won a seat in the Lok Sabha earlier this year from the Vadakara constituency.