Tirur deputy tahsildar goes missing, untraceable for 24 hrs

Tirur: The family of Tirur deputy tahasildar PB Chalib has filed a complaint after he remained untraceable for more than 24 hours.

Chalib left the office on Wednesday evening and informed his wife that he would return home late. Around 8 pm, when she inquired again, he texted her that he was near Valancherry and would be delayed further due to an inspection with the police and excise officials. Later, when she called again, Chalib could not be contacted.

The family started searching for him on Wednesday around 11 pm. When they couldn't find him, they filed a missing person complaint with the police. By then, Chalib's phone was switched off.

Though it was back on at 6.55 am, the phone was switched off again shortly after. Police traced his phone to Kozhikode before it was switched off.

The family suspects something amiss in his disappearance. Meanwhile, revenue officials revealed that no inspection, as Chalib claimed, was conducted along with the police and excise the previous night.