Nava Kerala Sadas: Court orders probe into assault against Youth Congress workers, rejects police report

Alappuzha Judicial First Class Magistrate Court-1 on Friday ordered a probe into the alleged assault of Youth Congress workers by Chief Minister's gunman Anil Kumar, security officer S Sandeep and three others during the Nava Kerala yatra. The Court ordered the probe, rejecting the refer report filed by the police, which said that the accusations of assault were wrong and the incident never happened.

The police report mentioned that no evidence was found in the CCTV footage from shops near General Hospital junction on the day of the incident. The incident happened on December 15, 2023 when Youth Congress activists were allegedly assaulted by the Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's gunman and cops in Alappuzha while the CM and the ministers were on their way in a bus to attend Nava Kerala Sadas.



As per the police report, examination of statements showed that the cops in the escort vehicles only made a required intervention to avoid any untoward incident and that there was no intentional act against the complainant and others in an illegal manner, and they were merely discharging official duty. The report further quotes relevant sections from the Kerala police act to back this finding. As per section 113(1) of the KP Act, no suit, prosecution, or other legal proceedings shall lie against the Government or any Police officer or any public servant duly appointed or authorized under this Act for anything done or intended to be done in good faith in the due discharge of official duties.



Advocate P Roy, who appeared for Youth Congress activist Ajay Juel Kuriakose, who was injured in the assault, said that the court brushed aside this contention. " Visuals of assault were produced in the court. It was clear from visuals that the assault happened after the CM's vehicle had passed. The workers were cordoned off to a corner by the cops, and even then, they were assaulted," said Roy.

