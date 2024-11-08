CPM review meet labels 'trolley controversy' a setback; Minister Rajesh denies role in Palakkad raid

Palakkad: The late-night raid in hotel rooms of Congress leaders in Palakkad has caused serious dissent within the CPM. During an election review meeting, several CPM leaders opined that the "trolley controversy" had backfired, favouring the UDF candidate Rahul Mamkootathil. Some leaders also criticised the police for not handling the situation with enough caution. Nonetheless, the party has decided to stick with its allegations of the use of black money in the election campaign. The CPM has stated that failure to seize money does not prove its absence. According to Manorama News, the campaign team has also been advised to refocus on constituency-specific issues temporarily.

Minister denies involvement

LSGD Minister MB Rajesh clarified on Thursday that he initiated no unauthorised actions before the recent hotel raid in Palakkad. The minister stated he did not order the raid and denied any irregularities in its execution. Responding to reports that a minister had contacted the district’s SP shortly before the raid, he said he would address such rumours later.

Meanwhile, CPM State Secretary MV Govindan told the media on Friday that any minister had the right to be involved in activities concerning law and order even if the Model Code of Conduct was in place.

"The recent police raids on Congress leaders’ rooms over alleged black money were a drama staged by Shafi Parambil," said Govindan, addressing questions on differing views expressed by Palakkad district secretary and LDF candidate Dr P Sarin.

“Everyone’s attention is on the trolley bag now. The fact that the vehicle carrying Rahul and the one carrying the trolley bag were separate changes the situation,” Govindan stressed.

Speaking to Manorama News, Minister MB Rajesh mocked the Congress leaders' claim that the controversial 'blue trolley bag' contained a change of clothes. When asked why Mamkootathil was not questioned despite the CPM's doubts, Rajesh suggested that the UDF candidate was not questioned because no incriminating evidence was found.

While speaking about Dr P Sarin's stance that the Congress orchestrated the whole episode to gain an advantage in the election, Rajesh said that the LDF candidate was an independent individual with his own opinions and was free to express them. He noted that despite lacking a party symbol, Sarin’s popularity would benefit him in the election.

DYFI leader AA Rahim has claimed that information about alleged black money stashed by Congress leaders in Palakkad was leaked by those close to the party. Rahim alleged the tip-off came from a confidential meeting attended by Congress leaders Shafi Parambil, VK Sreekandan, Rahul Mamkootathil, and Jyothikumar Chamakkala, asserting that only someone within that group could have shared the details. "I don’t mind being mocked over the matter," Rahim said in response to Manorama News questions.

The incident unfolded over three tense hours on Wednesday, leading to extended exchanges of accusations and rebuttals. By the time the situation de-escalated, the police had ended the investigation, leaving no record of a raid or case in their files. CPM insiders concluded that the raid failed to achieve its intended impact, partly due to insufficient planning. Sources also revealed that the raid proceeded without consulting senior officials, compounding the fallout. However, due to the ongoing election season, CPM leaders are refraining from publicly expressing dissatisfaction. The party maintains that the police came close to uncovering the alleged black money.

The trolley bag and CCTV visuals

On Thursday, CPM released more CCTV footage from the KPM Regency Hotel in Palakkad, where Congress leaders stayed. The released visuals support the CPM's claim that the two trolley bags were not transported in the vehicle that took UDF candidate Mamkoottathil to Kozhikode but in another vehicle. Through the released visuals, the CPM intended to substantiate the claim that Mamkoottathil arrived and departed in different vehicles while also raising a question in the public sphere about what was in the trolley bag that he took to Kozhikode.

Responding to the CPM's claim, Mamkoottathil said he boarded the car in which Shafi Parambil travelled. But his friend travelled in his car with the trolley bag. After travelling for a short distance, he said he got into his own vehicle. "I got into my vehicle from in front of the Press Club. You can verify this by checking the CCTV there. I unloaded the blue bag and a personal bag from my car in front of KR Tower and transferred them to the vehicle I used to travel to Kozhikode," Mamkoottathil said.