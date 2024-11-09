Six injured as two cars collide at Chanthavila in Thiruvananthapuram

Six people were injured after two cars collided head on at Chanthavila, Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday morning. The condition of one woman, who got injured in the accident is said to be critical, said police. The injured individuals include Akhil, 26; Sini, 30; and Jannamma, 55. The identities of three others are being verified.

The accident happened around 6.30 am on Venjaramoodu-Kazhakootam bypass in front of KINFRA near a curve. All the injured persons have been shifted to hospital. Local residents said that one of the drivers may have dozed off, leading to the collision. One car was headed to Adoor from Thiruvananthapuram airport.