Kasaragod temple fire incident claims another life, death toll rises to 5

Kasaragod: One more person succumbed to burn injuries sustained in the recent fireworks accident at a temple near Nileshwar on Saturday, bringing the death toll to five.

Rajith, who had been undergoing treatment for severe burns at a private hospital in Mangaluru, passed away in the morning, officials said. “He had suffered burns over 50 per cent of his body,” one official stated.

Previously, four individuals had died from burn injuries related to the incident. According to the Kasaragod district administration, the accident injured 154 people, 100 of whom were initially hospitalised. As of November 8, 63 people were still receiving treatment, with nine in the ICU.

The incident occurred late on October 28 at the Anjoottanbalam Veererkavu temple near Nileshwar when firecrackers kept in the store exploded. Following the incident, three individuals, including two temple committee members, were arrested under the Explosive Substances Act and various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).