Truck loses control, crashes into 5 vehicles in Malappuram; 2 killed

Malappuram: Two people were killed when a Taurus truck lost control and collided with five vehicles in Vazhakkad on Saturday. The deceased are Ashraf (52) from Ottuppara Kurumbalikkottu and his nephew Niyas (29). The two were sitting on a scooter parked on the roadside when the accident occurred.

The out-of-control vehicle collided with an oncoming car, propelling into the two-wheeler. The truck also struck a nearby auto-rickshaw, causing it to overturn and slide down a slope.

The truck then hit three other vehicles. Two individuals in the car sustained injuries and were admitted to a private hospital.