Truck loses control, crashes into 5 vehicles in Malappuram; 2 killed

Onmanorama Staff
Published: November 09, 2024 10:46 PM IST
The out-of-control Taurus collided with an oncoming car, propelling into the two-wheeler. Photo: Manorama News

Malappuram: Two people were killed when a Taurus truck lost control and collided with five vehicles in Vazhakkad on Saturday. The deceased are Ashraf (52) from Ottuppara Kurumbalikkottu and his nephew Niyas (29). The two were sitting on a scooter parked on the roadside when the accident occurred.

The out-of-control vehicle collided with an oncoming car, propelling into the two-wheeler. The truck also struck a nearby auto-rickshaw, causing it to overturn and slide down a slope.

The truck then hit three other vehicles. Two individuals in the car sustained injuries and were admitted to a private hospital.

RELATED ARTICLES
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout
MORE IN KERALA