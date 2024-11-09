Seven-year-old boy dies after being hit by car in Malappuram

Onmanorama Staff
Published: November 09, 2024 12:05 PM IST Updated: November 09, 2024 12:07 PM IST
Representational image. File photo: Shutterstock

Malappuram: A seven-year-old boy who was admitted to hospital after being grievously wounded in an accident succumbed to injuries on Saturday. Muhammed Riksan, son of Thalakkadathur native Nelleri Samir met with an accident while he was on his way to school at around 9.45 am on Friday.

CCTV visuals showed a car running into him and he was crushed between the car and a wall near the Thalakkadathur Ovungal Paral mosque. The boy was seriously injured in the accident and the locals and police shifted the boy to the hospital.

Riksan was under critical care and he succumbed to injuries on Saturday morning. Police have registered a case of reckless driving against the driver. The body will be handed over to the family after conducting a postmortem at Manjeri Medical College Hospital.  

