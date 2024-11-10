PV Anvar, an axe that lost its edge, UDF discreetly using him in Chelakkara: Pinarayi Vijayan

Deshamangalam (Chelakkara): Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, campaigning in Chelakkara for LDF candidate U R Pradeep, spent considerable time targetting Nilambur MLA P V Anvar, giving credence to the whisper that he is making a dent in LDF vote bank. Anvar's Democratic Movement of Kerala (DMK) is backing Congress rebel N K Sudheer in Chelakkara and created a ripple in the constituency by promising to build 1,000 houses for homeless families.

Without naming Anvar, who has been relentlessly attacking the Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan called the MLA an axe that has lost its edge and hinted that the Congress-led UDF was using him. "Here, UDF is attempting to discreetly use an axe that has lost its edge. We have to be very careful in the last hours of our campaign," he said.

The Chief Minister said that the "expert" is trying to create trouble, and he thinks he can say irresponsible things. "He goes to the hospital and does things that are not supposed to be done, taking stances that should not be taken," said Vijayan in Deshamangalam. Anvar had barged into the Taluk Hospital at Chelakkara and created a scene, saying there weren't enough staff. Based on a complaint filed by hospital superintendent K R Anil Kumar, police booked the MLA under the Kerala Healthcare Service Persons And Healthcare Service Institutions (Prevention of Violence and Damage to Property) Act. The CPM called it an election stunt.

The LDF's Election Committee Secretary A C Moideen also filed a complaint with the Election Commission, saying that he violated the model code of conduct by promising to build 1,000 houses for the homeless. The Democratic Movement of Kerala's election office at Chelakkara saw many homeless people queuing up houses. The construction work of three houses has begun, too. Anvar responded to the complaint, saying his movement was also backing Sudheer, and he was free to build houses for the homeless. He threw a Malayalam saying at the CPM for filing a complaint against him: "(The dog) won't eat grass, and (it) won't even let the cow eat grass". It can be loosely translated as the CPM would not help the poor, nor would it allow others to help them.

The CM, however, said in his election speech that the "expert lost his mental balance when comrade A C Moideen filed the complaint". He asked the voters not to get provoked by what Anvar says during his election speeches and stunts. "He is making incorrect statements to provoke people," the CM said. "I have only one request to make to the people. Don't get entangled in such provocation. He is an axe that has lost its edge. No one gives him any value," he said. LDF supporters on the ground are happy with their candidate, Pradeep, but are wary of anti-government sentiments blowing up their chances. They hope Sudheer would attract anti-government votes instead of Congress's popular candidate Ramya Haridas.

The Chief Minister also criticised the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) for allegedly having an electoral understanding with the Jamaat-e-Islami, which he described as a communal organisation. He recalled that when he previously spoke out against Jamaat-e-Islami for promoting the idea of a Caliphate, the organisation twisted his words, claiming he opposed the Caliphate itself. "There will be a lot of good things done during the king's rule or the Caliphate's rule. But democracy's status is above all that. Can we support a call for the Caliphate now?” he said.

Pinarayi Vijayan cited the Punnapra-Vayalar uprising as an example, explaining that it was sparked by the then Travancore Diwan Sir C P Ramaswamy Iyer, who proposed an "American Model" that allowed a democratically elected legislative assembly under the royal rule and administrative control of the Diwan. The workers of Punnapra-Vayalar answered with the slogan ‘American Model in the Arabian Sea', he said. "Countless people raised slogans and sacrificed their lives for true democracy. This is that state,” said the CM. He said the Muslim League was holding the Jamaat-e-Islami close in the by-election and unleashing a big campaign. "Nothing would work," he said.

Chelakkara has around 40% of Muslim voters but traditionally, they belong to various parties such as the CPM, the Congress and the Muslim League. The CPM-led LDF has been winning in the constituency since 1996. This time, the IUML has launched a concerted campaign in the constituency and the CPM fears that the Muslim voters may consolidate against the LDF candidate and the votes may go in favour of Congress's Ramya Haridas.