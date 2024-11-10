Two injured as fishing boat catches fire in Kozhikode

Kozhikode: A fishing boat docked at Beypore harbour in Kozhikode caught fire on Saturday night, injuring two fishermen. Other fishers on it at the time of the incident managed to escape by jumping into the water.

The injured – Thaajul Akbar (27) and Muhammad Raseeq (37) from Lakshadweep – were taken to Kozhikode Medical College Hospital and later shifted to Baby Memorial Hospital, where they are currently receiving treatment.

The boat Ahal Fisheries, owned by Lakshadweep native Dilbar, and all fishing equipment on board was completely destroyed in the blaze. Three units of Fire and Rescue officials from Meenchantha, Narikunni, and Mukkam arrived at the scene and extinguished the flames by 3.30 am on Sunday. The fire broke out when a spark from the battery ignited leaked fuel in the engine room, explained Manu Thomas, an official with the Marine Enforcement told Onmanorama.