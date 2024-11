Alappuzha: Two youths died in Alappuzha on Sunday after their two-wheeler collided with a KSRTC superfast bus at Thanki Junction, Cherthala, around 5 am.

The deceased - Sivakumar (28), son of Ananthakrishnan, and his nephew Murukeshan (43) - were painting workers. Originally from Tamil Nadu, they lived in Alappuzha for the past 11 years.