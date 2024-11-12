Wakf land row: Mananthavady Roman Catholic Diocese Pastoral Conference calls for urgent remedies

Mananthavady: While various church organisations are leading the agitation of those affected in the wakf land issue at Munambam, the pastoral conference of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Mananthavady, held at Dwaraka Pastoral Centre, called for both legislative and political remedies.

The resolution passed by the priests' conference after discussing the Munambam and wakf land row urged the government to resolve the issue amicably without allowing it to slip off into communal or political lines. Around 130 priests across three districts, Malappuram, Wayanad, and Kannur, participated in the conference. The meeting also criticised the statement of the Wakf Minister V Abdurahiman, who portrayed the priests leading the agitation of the laity at Munambam in a bad light, terming them as 'communal elements'.

The conference also demanded justice for those families who received notices from the Wakf board in Thalappuzha and called for measures to intervene and correct outdated laws and regulations, upholding democratic systems.

Mananthavady Diocese Bishop Jose Porunnedom presided over the function along with Mananthavady Diocese Auxiliary Bishop Alex Tharamangalam, Vicar General Fr Paul Mundolickal and Diocese PRO Fr Jose Kocharackal.