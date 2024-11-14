Local body bypolls in 31 wards on December 10

Kottayam: Bypolls in 31 local body wards will be held across 11 districts on December 10. The state election commission has declared bypolls in 23 gram panchayat wards, three municipality wards, four block panchayat wards and a district panchayat ward.

The notification will be issued on November 15. Nominations can be submitted till November 22. Scrutiny will be held in various centres on November 23. Candidates can withdraw their nomination till November 25. Counting will be held on December 11 at 10 am. 192 polling booths will be facilitated for local body bypolls.

The model code of conduct came into effect in these wards on Thursday. The voters' list for bypolls was published on October 19. The list includes 1.51 lakh voters. The deposit amount for a candidate in a district panchayat is Rs 5,000, Rs 4,000 in a block panchayat and Rs 2,000 in a gram panchayat.