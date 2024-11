Kannur: Two died after a minibus carrying theatre artists overturned in Kelakam here in the wee hours of Friday. The deceased are Anjali (32) and Jessy Mohan from Karunagappally.

Several passengers sustained injuries in the accident. The condition of a few of them is critical, reported Manorama News. They were returning to Bathery after a performance in Kadannappalli when the accident occurred.